LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former University of Kentucky student has been indicted on multiple charges after being caught on camera using racial slurs and kicking another student.
According to Lex18, a Fayette County grand jury indicted Sophia Rosing this week on three counts of fourth-degree assault and one count each of third-degree assault of a police officer, second-degree disorderly conduct and alcohol intoxication.
Rosing was arrested Nov. 6 after she allegedly physically assaulted a Black student worker at Boyd Hall on the UK campus while repeatedly using racial slurs. The incident was captured on video and widely circulated on social media.
Kylah Spring, a freshman working as a desk clerk, said in the video that Rosing hit her multiple times and kicked her in the stomach. Spring said the attack began when she asked Rosing, who appeared to be intoxicated, if she was ok.
Rosing can be heard using racial slurs throughout the video and a police report said she continued using derogatory language after being taken into custody.
The indictment accuses Rosing of causing physical harm to Spring. She is also accused of biting and kicking a UK police officer and biting and kicking two other people.
Rosing was banned from campus after her arrest and will not be allowed to re-enroll as a student.
In a letter to the campus community days after the attack, UK president Eli Capilouto called the behavior seen in the video "disgusting" and "devastating to our community."
Capilouto said in a written statement that the university will transform Memorial Hall into a space to celebrate diversity. He also said the school is committed to supporting mental health with virtual counseling options, as well as renewing focus on diversity and inclusion officers across the campus.
Capilouto also released a YouTube video detailing the university's plans.
Rosing is due back in court March 17.
