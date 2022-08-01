LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Frankfort couple has been arrested after police say a dog was thrown into a dumpster covered with blood and severely injured.
According to court documents, the incident took place on Sunday, just before 10 p.m.
Officers with the Frankfort Police Department were called to the Country Hills Apartments after someone reported that a man threw the dog into the dumpster. When officers arrived, they determined that the dog had come from the apartment of 32-year-old Ethan Bolin and his wife, 33-year-old Briann Bolin.
Witnesses allegedly told police that Ethan Bolin was the one who threw the dog in the dumpster, and said that this was the "fourth dog" his wife had "done this to."
The inside of the apartment was "covered in blood," according to police, with pools of blood and blood spatter in the stairwell. An animal control officer allegedly told police that the injuries did not appear to have been caused by a dog fight.
Both Ethan and Briann Bolin were arrested and each charged with one count of torture of a dog or cat with serious physical injury or death. They are currently being held in the Franklin County Detention Center.
