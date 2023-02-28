LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Craig Greenberg wants Louisville Metro Police to release the body camera footage of when an officer reportedly shot two teenagers by accident.
Last week, LMPD said officers were called to the 800 block of South 38th Street, near Doerhoerfer Avenue in the Chickasaw neighborhood, around 6 p.m. on a report from a community member that several juveniles had illegally entered a garage on a vacant property in what was believed to be a stolen car.
Officers drew their weapons when they arrived "due to multiple unknown threats," according to a press release. Shortly thereafter, the garage door opened and several of the teenagers ran out.
"As one officer tried to detain the suspects, his service weapon discharged one bullet," police said. "The discharge is believed to have been unintentional."
The juveniles were unarmed. One of the teenagers was caught, but refused to answer questions.
"I'm hopeful that body cam footage of that incident will be released by the end of the week," Greenberg said. "I'm pushing LMPD and everyone to release that as soon as possible. I think that's important in the interest of transparency and for the entire community that's looking to see that."
Police said "no evidence (on scene) presented itself that would alert officers on scene that anyone had been injured." But an hour later, LMPD said Norton Children's Hospital informed officers that a teenage boy was transported there by private means with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Then, as officers responded to the hospital, LMPD was alerted to another teenage boy who'd arrived at Norton Hospital Downtown with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
LMPD said the two teens gave conflicting statements about how they were shot, and both denied being at the scene on South 38th Street. One LMPD officer was placed on administrative leave.
No charges have been filed yet against the four juveniles who were at the scene, but the car was determined to have been stolen. The teens have since been released from the hospital.
