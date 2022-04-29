LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A central Indiana man is convicted of being a sexual predator after being busted by police during an undercover investigation.
Rick Deck, 58, of Kokomo, Indiana, was convicted Thursday in Jefferson Circuit Court of child solicitation, attempted sexual misconduct with a minor, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, according to Jefferson County, Indiana, Prosecutor David Sutter.
Deck admitted to being a habitual offender following the jury's verdict, Sutter said.
Sutter said the undercover sting was aimed at finding sexual predators in the Indiana county.
The prosecutor's office said in late September 2020, Deck was messaging with a profile of what he thought was a 14-year-old girl, but he was actually talking to undercover officers.
Deck reportedly said "sure I like little girls" when the profile's age was brought up. Those conversations continued for more than a week, with Deck "engaging the profile in very sexually graphic conversations" where he mentioned the profile's age several times.
Deck said he planned to travel to Madison to engage in sexual activities with who he thought was a minor, Sutter said.
The officers behind the profile set up a meeting at Broadway Fountain in Madison, where Deck was taken into custody.
Sutter said Deck has a lengthy criminal history spanning two decades that includes several felony convictions. He faces up to 32 years in prison when he's sentenced in May.
