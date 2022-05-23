LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jury selection began Monday in the federal trial for John Fitzgerald Johnson, the leader of a black militia group who goes by the name "Grandmaster Jay."
Johnson, who leads the group NFAC, returned to Louisville to stand trial at the federal courthouse on Monday.
Johnson was arrested for allegedly pointing an assault rifle at Louisville Metro Police officers and federal officers on Sept. 4, the night before the 2020 Kentucky Derby. (Recall that in 2020, the Kentucky Derby was held in September in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.)
The incident took place while various groups were protesting at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville. Those groups said they were demonstrating because they felt the Kentucky Derby should not be taking place when no criminal charges had been filed in connection with the death of Breonna Taylor.
At that time, LMPD officers at the scene received a radio transmission stating that a group of "six to eight heavily armed individuals" were parked on Armory Place, near a parking garage, according to court documents.
Two federal officers and three LMPD officers then went to the top of the nearby Jefferson County Grand Jury Building to watch the group, but were blinded by a flashlight when they leaned over the roof, the affidavit claimed.
Prosecutors said the flashlight was attached to the barrel of a rifle Johnson was pointing at the officers.
Johnson currently faces two federal charges: one count of "Assaulting, Resisting or Impeding" and one count of "Brandishing a Firearm in Relation to a Crime of Violence."
Related stories:
'Grandmaster Jay' pleads not guilty to state wanton endangerment charges
- 'Grandmaster Jay' set to be arraigned Monday on state wanton endangerment charges
- 'Grandmaster Jay' pleads not guilty to federal charges, due back in court in February
- 'Grandmaster Jay,' leader of NFAC militia that demonstrated in Louisville, arrested on federal charge
- Protest marches, militia groups mark unconventional Kentucky Derby
- NFAC members march to Churchill Downs before running of Kentucky Derby
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.