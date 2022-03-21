LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested for threatening to kill his ex-wife and children, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP said troopers were requested by Warrick County Indiana Sheriff's Office to locate Zachary A. Conner in Madisonville after he made threats to kill his ex-wife and children.
KSP troopers and Madisonville Police found Conner parked at a pharmacy in Madisonville.
According to KSP, Conner told troopers a detailed plan to kill his ex-wife and actions he was taking to do it. Conner also said he planned to kill the deputy jailer.
Conner, 33, was charged with terroristic threatening, violation of a foreign Emergency Protective Order (EPO) and Domestic Violence Order (DVO) and attempt murder - domestic violence.
Conner is housed at Hopkins County Detention Center.
