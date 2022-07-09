LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are searching for man who walked away from a treatment facility in Lexington.
David D. Lewis, 41, walked away from the Hope Center in Lexington around 1 p.m. on Saturday. The 5-foot-5, 145 pound man was an inmate of Blackburn Correctional Complex, was staying at the Hope Recovery Residence in Lexington.
KSP said Lewis, who has black hair and brown eyes, removed his ankle monitor and walked away from the facility. Lewis was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white sleeveless shirt, carrying a black trash bag of personal belongings, according to KSP.
Anyone with information is asked to call their local police department or KSP Post 12 at (502) 227-2221.
