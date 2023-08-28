LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Lexington man charged with kidnapping and raping three Fayette County women is now charged with sexually assaulting a Louisville woman 18 years ago.
George Wayne Aldridge, who was indicted in February in Fayette County for three sexual assaults that spanned from 2009-16, is now facing an additional indictment for a sexual assault that occurred in Louisville in 2005, according to a news release.
Aldridge was arrested in February on multiple charges, including three counts of kidnapping, two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of first-degree wanton endangerment.
The charges come after the Kentucky State Police Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) began investigating the cases. KSP says it found Aldridge's DNA in the sexual assault evidence collected that connected Aldridge to all of the victims.
Lexington detectives said since taking over the cases in 2016, they and KSP analysts have spent countless hours to make sure the victims aren't forgotten.
