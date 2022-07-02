LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed and two women were injured in an "altercation" in Louisville's California neighborhood Saturday morning.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said officers with the department's Second Division were sent out on a report of "a trouble run involving several individuals" just before 11 a.m. in the 2200 block of Garland Avenue. That's near South 22nd and 23rd streets.
When they arrived, police found that "some type of altercation had occurred" that left a man dead at the scene.
Ellis said two women who were injured in the altercation were taken to a local hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
No other details were immediately available. LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, but as of 1 p.m. Saturday had not yet made any arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online by clicking here.
This story may be updated.
