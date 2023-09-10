LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood.
It happened around 9:15 Sunday morning at S. 29th and Cedar Street. That's when officers responded to reports of a shooting, according to a written statement from LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
When responding officers arrived, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further information on the circumstances that led to the shooting is available.
There are no known suspects, but anyone with information is asked to call 502-574-LMPD (574-5673), or use the online crime tip portal by clicking here. All tips are anonymous.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.