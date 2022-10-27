LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teens were injured after a shooting in the Smoketown neighborhood on Thursday evening.
According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 700 block of Camp Edwards Way around 9 p.m.
Once on scene, officers located two teens suffering from gunshot wounds. Smiley said both were shot while outside and neither of them is believed to have fired the gunshots.
They were transported to University of Louisville Hospital and were "alert, conscious and talking."
Police said the two are "believed to be in their early, mid teens" and their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD (5763) or report it anonymously here.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.