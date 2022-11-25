LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a man in the city's Russell neighborhood last month.
Torrey Cross was arrested Friday afternoon on "a warrant charging him with murder," LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.
The shooting happened on Oct. 28 around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 13th and Jefferson streets, LMPD said at the time.
Antwand Hendricks, 45, was found shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.
Cross is being held at Metro Corrections and is set to be arraigned Saturday morning.
This story may be updated.
