LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a Louisville man who was fatally shot in the city's Russell neighborhood last week.
Louisville Metro Police officers were called to a reported shooting on Friday, Oct. 28, around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 12th and Jefferson streets.
Once on scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times and died at the scene. He was identified Tuesday as Antwand Hendricks, 45.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting, but as of Tuesday still did not have any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
