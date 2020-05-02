LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating graphic, anti-police graffiti appearing in Louisville's Tyler Park.
"Kill cops" and "**** the mayor" were found written on the tennis courts at Tyler Park and on two garages near the Mid City Mall and Barrett Avenue.
"It’s really an unfortunate situation because we’re really a welcoming and inclusive neighborhood here. The neighborhood has put a lot of work into the renovation of this park," said Tyler Park Neighborhood President Shawn Reilly. "It’s just really sad for the neighborhood to see somebody do something like this."
More graffiti on a garages near Mid City Mall in Tyler Park/Highlands neighborhood of Louisville. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/zS44hx2H1a— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) May 2, 2020
Police believe the graffiti appeared overnight and "may involve the same individual(s)," an LMPD spokesperson told WDRB News.
"What happened is extremely disappointing," Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Margaret Brosko said. "This is unacceptable."
Crews with the parks department spent part of the afternoon cleaning up the graffiti while police search for those responsible. It will cost "thousands of dollars" for the graffiti removal process.
Similar graffiti reading "Kill cops" appeared on the courts in November 2019.
It happened...again. “kill cops (expletive) the mayor” painted on @TylerParkHood tennis courts. @WDRBNews @loukyparks already quickly cleaning it up. #Louisville pic.twitter.com/FjWv74rscR— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) May 2, 2020
Some of the pathway lighting near the tennis courts are not working due to construction which made that part of the park darker than usual, according to Reilly. The parks department plans on adding cameras once construction is complete.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). You can remain anonymous when you call.
