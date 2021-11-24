LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Highview Wednesday night.
Officers with LMPD's Seventh Division responded to a reported shooting on Fegenbush Lane at Glaser Lane — off Outer Loop and South Watterson Trail — around 9 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a statement.
Once on scene, police found a man believed to be in his late 20s who had been shot. Mitchell said his injuries were fatal and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police on the scene told WDRB News they believe the man was shot at Fegenbush Lane and Peppermill Lane, but drove himself towards Glaser where he was found.
#UPDATE: police tell me the man was shot in his car near the intersection of Fegenbush Lane and Peppermill Lane and drove his car about 1/4 mile when it crashed into a ditch…where they found him. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/waqYyWrHi2— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) November 25, 2021
The shooting breaks Louisville's homicide record of 173, set in 2020. It now sits at 174 for 2021.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the case, but as of 9:45 p.m. Wednesday did not have any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted anonymously on LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here.
This story may be updated as more information becomes available.
