LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A male was taken to the hospital after being shot Tuesday afternoon near the Park Duvalle neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded around 4 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle in the St. Dennis neighborhood.
A male victim with a gunshot wound told police he was in a parking lot of a business on Cane Run Road when two unknown people approached his vehicle and fired shots at him.
Ellis said the victim's vehicle was hit by gunfire before he went to Sunset Circle. The male was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries, Ellis said.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673 or submit tips online.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.