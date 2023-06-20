LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested in connection with a shooting that took place in Louisville's Portland neighborhood late last month.
According to court documents, 23-year-old Rex Wright Jr. was arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday afternoon.
Police said the shooting took place around 4 a.m. Sunday, May 28. According to court documents, Wright had already been in an argument with the victim's son when he drove up to a home on Alford Avenue, got out of the vehicle, pulled a gun and opened fire on a crowd of seven people who were there. He then fled the scene.
A man in the crowd was shot in the abdomen. That man was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where where he had to have a kidney removed as a result of his injuries.
Several witnesses on the scene recognized Wright as the shooter and reported it to police.
A warrant was issued for Wright's arrest on charges of first-degree assault and six counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
On Monday afternoon, two undercover LMPD officers were in an unmarked vehicle in the area of Griffiths Avenue and North 22nd Street in an effort to apprehend Wright.
While there, in an unrelated incident, police said an armed man tried to carjack the officers. One of the officers shot the man and he died as a result of his injuries.
That shooting is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police.
Wright turned himself in shortly after that shooting. He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning.
He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
