LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man charged and convicted in a 2019 fatal crash with a golf cart learned how long he will spend in prison.
Lazaro Pozo Illas, 32, was convicted of murder and several other charges last month. Tuesday, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Christopher Schulz, 45, was the passenger in the golf cart when it was struck at a crosswalk by Seneca Golf Course on Aug. 11, 2019. Pozo Illas hit the cart while speeding in his friend’s red Mustang, prosecutors said.
Schulz was thrown from the golf cart and later died of his injuries at a hospital.
Police said his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.
Kelley Walter Schulz, widow of Christopher Schulz, filed suit in August 2020 against the liquor store that served the driver alcohol, the owner of the vehicle who lent it to the alleged drunk driver, the golf course operator and public works employees.
