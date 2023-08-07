LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who pleaded guilty to killing three people at a Louisville restaurant in 2020 is headed to prison.
Under a plea deal, a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge Monday sentenced Michael Rhynes to life in prison without a chance for parole for 25 years on all three murder counts.
Rhynes pleaded guilty in May to walking up to a table at Bungalow Joe's Family Grill and Pub and shooting and killing Steven Head, Torean Hudson and William Smallwood in September 2020.
Rhynes could have faced the death penalty before the plea deal.
He was arrested shortly after the shooting after police found him crawling in brush near the restaurant, according to his arrest report. Police said his clothing matched the clothing of the suspect caught on video and that he had a handgun loaded with several rounds that were manufactured by the same company that made the shell casings found at the scene.
