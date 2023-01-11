LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The morning after the city of Louisville endured its ninth and 10th homicide victims of 2023's first 10 days, Mayor Craig Greenberg brought community leaders together downtown to call for change and reiterate his commitment to solve the growing crisis.
In a news conference Tuesday, Greenberg said he’s calling on everyone in the city to be an agent of change.
"We are one city plagued by a violent crime emergency," he said.
After his inauguration, Greenberg said he and Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jaquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel went to two different LMPD divisions to meet with officers and convey their support and listen to what they can do better from Metro Hall. One of those things is new software that can help detectives solve homicides quicker. Another is quicker turnaround time on DNA evidence, something Greenberg said they're also working on.
These ten @LMPD vehicles are in front of Metro Hall to honor the ten people who have lost their lives to gun violence in Louisville this year. May their memories be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/jfOe8MApn0— Mayor Craig Greenberg (@LouisvilleMayor) January 11, 2023
There are also long-term goals, Greenberg said, like officer retention and expanding the collaboration between police and outreach groups — including the Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods — and expanding access to mental health care. Greenberg said he wants to reopen community centers, reducing the amount of vacant and abandoned lots, fixing broken streetlights, improving access to affordable housing and dealing with the guns that are "far too often the cause of violence in our community."
"Ending gun violence has been my No. 1 priority and will continue to be the No. 1 priority of our administration," Greenberg said. "We are going to do things differently. We are simply not going to accept this."
Gwinn-Villaroel said in order for change to really take hold in Louisville, there can't be any division between citizens and the police.
"If we want to impact change within this city, there should be no divide," she said. "LMPD ... we are part of the Louisville family. We are a community."
The news conference was called hours after two men were killed and a juvenile was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in the Russell neighborhood. Jefferson County has seen 10 people died by gun violence so far in 2023 after 168 homicide victims in 2022 and a record 183 in 2021.
"To the victim's families: Your loved ones are just not a number," Gwinn-Villaroel said Tuesday. "They are your family, and I'm recognizing them today. I want you to actually hear me, that we are passionate about ... (giving) you the justice youneed, that you deserve and that you require."
One of the city's homicide victim's this month was Jeremiah "Ekoe" Buckner, a founding member of the Linkin' Bridge singing group. He was found dead Jan. 3 near Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue.
His brother, Jason Buckner, expressed his anger with city's trend.
"This is not a game," said Buckner, a minister who started the group Black Knight Initiative in 2019. "If you look at what my brother has done for this city ... guess what man? You just took him off the map."
Greenberg pledged to work with the Black Knights in working to stop the gun violence in Louisville. And he said there will be a community meeting soon, open to anyone who wants to be part of the solution.
"There's no time to waste," he said.
