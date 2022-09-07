LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After her daughter was shot nearly six years ago — and the man convicted of the shooting was killed last week — a Louisville mom is hoping to end the cycle of violence in Louisville through a new organization.
Kenya Wade said her daughter, Bennasha Harris, was just 19-years-old at the time, was shot in 2016.
Harris survived and is now a mom herself, but Wade knows several other families who have lost a child because of shootings.
"I know how lucky I am and I'm grateful my daughter is alive," Wade said. "I have friends that have lost children. Since my daughter was shot in 2016, I can't tell you how many funerals that I have attended. I've run out of fingers and toes, literally."
Louisville has surpassed 110 homicides this year, in addition to hundreds of other victims who have survived shootings in the past nine months.
Wade started a nonprofit that she's been working on since 2020, called Cycle Breakers Breaking Chains, that aims to help kids transition to adulthood through education and mentorships. She also wants to spread the message of forgiveness.
"As a parent of a gun violence survivor, I first want them to learn to find forgiveness in their heart for these young people," she said.
Wade said she wants to give young people a sense of responsibility and decision making by focusing on things from promoting health and wellness to ending gun violence.
"Her trauma hit her late," Wade said about her daughter. "It didn't hit her in the beginning when she was shot. It got her late."
Wade said the man who shot her daughter was Daven Metcalf. He is one of Louisville's latest homicide victims.
Around 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 1, officers were called to an apartment in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue, near Colorado Avenue. That's where LMPD found the victim, 25-year-old Metcalfe.
He died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner's report.
There's no word on what led to the shooting, and police are still searching for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to leave an anonymous tip by calling the crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD or using the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
According to court records, after the shooting involving Harris, Metcalf pleaded guilty to assault and served time — but this whole time, Wade has focused on forgiveness.
"I have to forgive, I don't want to walk around bitter or broken" Wade said.
Wade said her daughter did not want Metcalf to go to jail.
"She wanted him to get some help," said Wade.
Wade said the news of Metcalf's recent death has been difficult for her and her daughter.
"I had great things planned for this young man," she said. "I wanted to see him come back with a positive story for the community. To mirror, to reflect, that it can be done if we love each other. If we take the time and work together and most importantly to forgive and to heal."
Wade hopes Cycle Breakers can become known for making a difference and creating a brighter future. For information about the nonprofit, click here.
