LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrest a Louisville teenager after he flipped off officers while driving through the Russell neighborhood on a stolen dirt bike. He was then also charged in connection to a 2021 murder.
Dmitri Crumes, 19, was driving a dirt bike on the sidewalk Friday night heading the wrong way on 22nd Street when police said Crumes gave a nearby officer the middle finger. Then, Crumes turned around and rode the bike back towards the officer.
The officer got out of his car, but Crumes dropped the dirt bike and began running from the officer. According to an arrest citation, Crumes ran about 25 feet before giving up.
Police said the dirt bike is not allowed to be driven on a city sidewalk. The dirt bike turned out to be stolen.
Police then arrested Crumes and found marijuana on him. Crumes was charged with reckless driving, fleeing police, receiving stolen property and trafficking marijuana.
In a different arrest citation, Crumes admitted to being in a car connected to a March 2021 shooting where 24-year-old Demontray Rhodes was killed.
Police said they responded to South 12th and West Hill Street on reports of a shooting on March 16, 2021. Officers arrived on scene and located a man, later identified as Demontray Rhodes, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Rhodes was rushed to University Hospital, where he later died.
Part of the shooting was caught on camera and the citation said Crumes is featured in the video with what appears to be a handgun in his hand as he ran from the shooting.
Crumes is the third man arrested in connection to Rhodes' murder.
Deandre Smithers, 20, was arrested in April 2021. According to an arrest citation, Smithers was in a vehicle when he was spotted by the officers, who were on regular patrol in the area. They followed him down South 12th Street to Brashear Drive, near the Parkway Place apartments, and initiated a stop, where Smithers took off on foot through the property and into an apartment.
Deric Burns, 21, was arrested and charged in March 2021. According to Burns' arrest citation, authorities claimed Burns' car was seen on an LMPD Real Time Crime Center camera leaving the area of the shooting with four other defendants inside the vehicle.
This story may be updated.
