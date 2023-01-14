LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence pleaded not guilty on Saturday.
Jeremiah Bowman, 43, was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Friday after detectives located the dismembered body of 79-year-old David Sloan.
Bowman pleaded not guilty on Saturday morning. His bond was set at $100,000 cash.
The next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 23.
On Wednesday, more than a dozen Louisville Metro Police officers — including SWAT officers — surrounded the building at the corner of South 2nd and West Breckinridge Streets. A search warrant revealed that Sloan's body parts were concealed in multiple locations and "hidden in a way to avoid detection."
