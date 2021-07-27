LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man has died after he was shot early Tuesday morning.
According to a news release from Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers from the Sixth Division responded to a call in the 7000 block of Bronner Circle, off Breckenridge Lane and Bardstown Road, at 6:15 a.m. That's where officers found the victim, who appeared to be in his 30s.
He was taken to Baptist East Hospital in critical condition. Mitchell says he has since died.
"All parties believed to have been involved have been accounted for," Mitchell said, adding that the investigation is ongoing. He says the LMPD Homicide Unit is consulting with Commonwealth Attorney's Office to determine if charges should be filed.
