LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot dead Saturday in Louisville's Portland neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
First Division officers found the man, later identified as Brian Keith Cardwell, 34, by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, around 3:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of North 17th Street and Baird Street, not far from Portland Avenue, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement.
A WDRB News photojournalist on the scene said Cardwell was found inside a home in the 500 block of North 17th Street.
Cardwell was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Mitchell. The coroner's office lists his time of death as 03:41 p.m. from a "gunshot wound."
LMPD did not immediately provide any other details and had no suspects in connection to the fatal shooting as Saturday afternoon.
