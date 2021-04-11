LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A standoff in Jeffersontown that lasted for several hours ended peacefully after the suspect surrendered Sunday evening.
Decedric Binford was charged with second-degree assault-domestic violence. He was on home incarceration for attempted murder of a police officer after he allegedly opened fire on an LMPD officer in May 2020. Former LMPD Police Chief Steve Conrad said an officer was grazed in the shoulder by a bullet.
According to Jeffersontown Police, officers responded to a domestic violence call at Palmetto Circle near Taylorsville Road after Binford allegedly assaulted a victim with a knife at 3:43 p.m.
Binford barricaded himself in the apartment near Jeffersontown High School after the victim and a child fled to safety, police say.
He surrendered to police, which included Louisville Metro SWAT and a hostage negotiation team, around 6 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.