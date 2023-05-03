LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
According to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell, the shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the 2400 block of Nichols View Court. That's near Jacob Elementary School.
Mitchell said officers responding to the scene found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
At the time of this writing, he has not been publicly identified.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.