LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Portland neighborhood on Saturday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Bank Street around 5:15 p.m. Police said the man was found in the 400 block of North 22nd Street.
He was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Smiley.
Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous crime tip portal.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.