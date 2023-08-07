LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shelbyville Police are looking for a man they said ran from officers and drove the wrong way with kids in the car.
Officers are looking for Ryan Chesser-Nelson, 20. He's charged with violating an emergency protective order, wanton endangerment and running from police.
Police said officers tried to pull Chesser-Nelson over on Monday, but he took off in the wrong direction, forcing cars off the road. He's driving a Toyota Corolla with front-end damage, police said.
Shelby County Dispatch said a woman in the vehicle with Chesser-Nelson, who police said filed the EPO, called 911, saying she and her two kids were inside and she was trying to get him to stop.
It's unclear whether or not they're still with him. If you know where he might be or if you see him, call 911 or the Shelby County Crime Stoppers at (502) 633-4500.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.