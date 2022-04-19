LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several local, state and federal officials gathered for a closed-door roundtable Tuesday morning to discuss solutions to Louisville's violent crime.
The roundtable at the Chestnut Street Family YMCA included U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields, community activist Christopher 2X and former U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman.
The Senate Minority Leader and AG Daniel Cameron have just walked in for a press conference. They’re addressing crime in Louisville today, and just came from a roundtable @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/qZzBT3XmU4— Conroy Delouche (@ConroyDelouche) April 19, 2022
Officials noted that the city recently experienced its 50th homicide this year – and pointed out that in 2014, the total number for the whole year was 55.
Cameron called the roundtable "productive."
McConnell pointed to an increase in fentanyl usage in Kentucky – a result of what he characterized as a failure to address an immigration crisis at the border of the U.S. and Mexico.
At the local level, solutions discussed included adequately funding LMPD, increased collaboration between agencies and focused federal involvement.
"Anyone can be injured by a firearm in our community," Dr. Keith Miller with UofL Health said. "If it happens in any part of Louisville, it's unacceptable."
Miller, a trauma surgeon who participated in the forum, says he has personally seen an increase in violent crime victims being admitted to the hospital over the past two years.
"We've lost more years of potential life to gun violence during that time period than we did to COVID-19," Miller said.
Miller says he is seeing more kids impacted by gun violence across the city, and that's why he is a part of the Future Healers program.
"And we're really focusing on that group and trying to provide some mentorship, some programming, that really enforces that element," Miller said.
Last year, 188 homicides were reported, 24 of whom were children ages 17 and younger.
Through the end of March, more than 100 people have been wounded by gunfire this year. LMPD also reported 17 homicides in March, a record for the month.
"Year-to-date the department has experienced a 16% reduction in violent crime, 37% reduction in shootings and an overall reduction in the crime rate of 9%," LMPD released in a statement after the roundtable. "Unfortunately, the department continues to struggle with its homicide rate and today’s roundtable represents the continued collaborative efforts of many to get a handle on this troubling trend."
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
Related Stories:
- 7 dead from gun violence after numerous shootings this weekend in Louisville
- Louisville reports 17 homicides in March, new record for month
- Louisville reports less than 10 homicides in 1 month for first time in 2 years
- Louisville ends 2021 with record 188 homicides
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.