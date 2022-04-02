LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville set a record for deadly shootings in March, according to community activist Christopher 2X.
Louisville Metro Police reported 17 homicides in March, a record for the month. Another 48 people were wounded by gunfire in March.
LMPD has reported 42 homicides so far this year, compared to 47 homicides recorded in the first three months last year. There were 14 homicides in opening three months in 2019.
"It is hard to fathom what a violent time we're living in, especially when you compare it to 2019 and earlier," 2X said in a news release. "We've had three times the number of homicides this year compared to the first three months of 2019."
After Louisville reported nine homicides in February, the first time in two years the city had reported less than 10 homicides in a single month, there were five homicides within the first five days of March.
Through the end of March, more than 100 people have been wounded by gunfire this year.
"The kids especially suffer when they lose someone close, or are exposed to gun violence in other ways, including just living in fear because of random gunfire," 2X said. "You do not have to get shot to feel the devastating impact of gun violence."
Last year, 188 homicides were reported, 24 of whom were children ages 17 and younger.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
