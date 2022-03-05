LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After Louisville reported nine homicides in February, the first time in two years the city has reported less than 10 homicides in a single month, March is averaging a homicide a day.
According to Christopher 2X, a community activist who leads Christopher 2X Game Changers, the city has reported five homicides in the first five days this month.
Louisville has reported 30 homicides this year, as of Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. At this point in previous record-breaking years, there were 16 homicides in 2020 and 31 homicides in 2021.
On the first day of March, a man was shot and killed in the Shelby Park neighborhood. The following day, a teenager was found shot and killed at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park. Two people were found dead inside an apartment complex near National Turnpike early Saturday morning. Later that morning, a man was killed after a shooting in the St. Dennis neighborhood.
"While homicides were down in February, the news is not all good considering how high the numbers are compared to 2019 and previous years," 2X said in a news release.
There were six homicides in January and February in 2019. Louisville has reported four times that number in the first two months in 2022, according to 2X.
While there were nine homicides last month, there were 37 victims wounded in non-fatal shootings in February. Louisville recorded the deadliest January on record this year, totaling 17 homicides.
"Senseless gun violence has a rippling effect on hundreds of kids, friends, family members who have lost someone close or know someone injured by gunfire," 2X said. "The secondary trauma is real, especially for kids."
Last year, 188 homicides were reported, 24 of whom were children ages 17 and younger.
