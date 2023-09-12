LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Businesses along Dixie Highway are cleaning up after a recent night of vandalism, including shattered glass from busted windows.
Dr. Suresh Nair shared pictures of the damage at Body Rx, the medical spa just two businesses down from Nair Internal Medicine.
Nair said last week, the glass was busted out of the doors overnight -- and he it was a similar story for several businesses in the area.
The owner of Phelps Hardware Store said his business not only suffered from shattered glass, but was also broken into. While repairs have been made, small pieces of broken glass could still be seen outside nearly one week later.
"It was very frustrating, but somehow after being here for 24 years, nothing surprises me in this area," Nair said. "Nothing at all."
This is not Nair's first time dealing with vandalism. He said over the years, cars in the parking lot of his practice have been keyed, the tires slashed and the side of the building burned. A bullet even went through the window of the patient waiting-room.
Recently, he created a barrier of cinder blocks around the air conditioning units after saying copper was stolen.
"It's really hard to do business in the south end because of this one particular problem," Nair said.
He said he continues to speak out when vandalism occurs but wishes more people would do the same, saying it will take more than one voice to make a change.
"We catch them on camera all the time and it's certainly not the fault of the police, they have a lot to take care of that's much more important, I just wish there was a way that we could somehow prevent this from happening time and time again," said Nair.
Nair said while he cares for the patients in the south end and wants to remain in this location, it's difficult to continue doing business here.
"This is the side of town that has traditionally been neglected by most politicians and continues to be neglected. We are a food desert. We are a vandalism capitol here," he said.
These business owners are not the only ones seeing criminal activity. Nair said additional businesses nearby were vandalized on the same night.
"We all got hit at the same time. It was multiple businesses and of course we all had to repair everything immediately," he said.
In addition, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department, police responded to a call of a robbery over the weekend in the parking lot of the Dixie Highway Lowe's. Police said a man approached a woman and demanded her purse. LMPD said the woman ran and the suspect got away, adding that the woman wasn't hurt.
LMPD said it cannot say at this time if the robbery call is connected in any way to the recent vandalism.
Related Stories:
- Owners of office, pharmacy frustrated with crime along Dixie Highway
- Act of vandalism cuts internet, electricity at Louisville private practice
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.