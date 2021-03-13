LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a man and a woman Friday in Floyds Knobs, Indiana, on multiple drug-related charges.
In February, police started investigating reports of possible drug activity at a home on E. Shoreline Dr. in Floyds Knobs. On Friday, the Sellersburg Post All Crimes Unit and Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement officers served a search warrant at the house.
During the search, troopers found an AR-style pistol with an obliterated serial number, a red-phosphorus methamphetamine lab, approximately 16 grams of methamphetamine, other controlled substances and about 2.85 pounds of marijuana. Indiana State Police said children also live inside the home.
Police arrested Joshua Mitchell Croft, 44, and April Louise Gibson, 32. Croft faces a long list of felony charges, including manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, two counts of neglect of a dependent — among others. Gibson is charged with possession of methamphetamine, two counts of neglect of a dependent and other charges.
