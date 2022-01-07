LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said officers arrested a suspect Thursday who shot a man in an apparent road rage incident in Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood.
According to court documents, 24-year-old Daeyon Wallace was arrested just before 10 p.m. Thursday after he turned himself in. Police said after the shooting, he went home, called 911 and waited for officers to arrive to take him into custody.
The shooting happened on Dixie Highway, near Valley Station Road, just before 6 p.m., police said.
According to court documents, Wallace told officers he had been driving down the road when the victim hit his vehicle several times. Wallace said at that point, the victim pulled up alongside his vehicle, brandished what Wallace thought was a firearm and said, "You're gonna die today."
Wallace said the other man then pulled in front of him, got out of his vehicle and started walking toward him. His hands were not visible, according to Wallace. At that point, Wallace said he shot the man three times.
But police said witnesses on the scene told another story. In particular, two witnesses independently said that, "the victim had been shot while approaching the subject's vehicle with his hands up in a gesture similar to one of disbelief and exasperation," according to the arrest report.
Witnesses also said the victim never got close to Wallace's vehicle, according to police. The arrest report states that even Wallace admitted that the victim was never close enough to touch his car.
Police said they searched the area and the victim's vehicle and could not find any evidence of a firearm.
EMS transported the victim to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
It is unclear whether the victim and Wallace knew each other prior to the shooting.
LMPD's Third Division is handling the investigation.
Wallace is charged with first-degree assault. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
