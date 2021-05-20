LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Michigan man has been charged with the murder of a missing Chicago man who was found dead in Radcliff earlier this month.
The body of 30-year-old Quincy K. Ukaigwe was found by Kentucky State Police on May 1 in an area off U.S. 31W, near the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff, Kentucky. KSP said the man appeared to have died from a single gunshot wound to the head.
Authorities in Chicago had reported Ukaigwe missing on April 18. Court documents say he came to Louisville the same day.
Jalen Cooley, 22, has been charged with murder and receipt of stolen property.
Police say Cooley was spotted on surveillance video with Ukaigwe's stolen Mercedes Benz on April 18. He later parked the car in his driveway.
A witness allegedly told officers that Cooley admitted to killing the victim.
When confronted, Cooley led officers to Ukaigwe's body on May 1, according to court documents.
He was officially charged on Wednesday. Cooley is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
