LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect who burglarized a home near New Albany on Wednesday.
According to the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, the break-in took place at a home in the area of Five Mile Lane, just south of New Albany.
The homeowners were away when the burglary took place, according to Floyd County Police. When they got home, they found that the home had been broken into and property -- including jewelry and power tools -- was gone.
The suspect was captured on indoor surveillance camera footage.
Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call 812-948-5407, or email detectives at mhall@fcsdin.net.
