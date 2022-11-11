LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in southwest Louisville late Friday evening.
According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, officers with the department's Third Division were called to the reported shooting just after 8:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Royal Gardens Court.
That's at the Royal Garden Apartments off 3rd Street Road, just south of the Auburndale neighborhood.
Once on scene, police found the victim, an adult male, with "at least one gunshot wound," Smiley said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, but as of 9:30 p.m. had no suspects and had made no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip hotline at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here.
