LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A man is behind bars after police said he abducted his 4-year-old son, took the boy to southern Indiana and led state troopers on a pursuit that ended with him barricading himself and the child inside a Louisville home.
Sterling Bolin, 34, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of kidnapping, wanton endangerment, burglary, terroristic threatening, and flagrant non-support.
Bolin allegedly abducted his son around 8:30 a.m. Saturday from the 10000 block of Leelah Way, not far from Deering Road in Valley Station, according to a news release from the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Police eventually determined Bolin was in New Albany, Indiana, after investigating. Sgt. Carey Huls with Indiana State Police said troopers tried to pull him over for a traffic stop on Grant Line Road, but Bolin did not stop and led authorities on a chase that went from Charlestown Road onto Interstate 265 before crossing back into Kentucky.
LMPD said Bolin took the boy to a house in the 6600 block of Vandre Avenue, not far from Outer Loop, and barricaded himself inside the residence. After a standoff with members of LMPD's SWAT Unit, a department spokesperson said Bolin turned himself in without injury.
Witnesses on the scene heard Bolin threaten to shoot the little boy if officers did not leave him alone.
"He was yelling out the door, screaming what his demands were," said a witness, who wished to remain anonymous.
Bystanders said police negotiated with Bolin for a couple of hours.
"They gave him every opportunity to come out and talk," said a witness, who heard officers tell the suspect they did not want to harm him. "They gave him a phone. I think at one point he asked for chips. They did everything they could do to make him come out safely."
The boy was released to his mother and was not hurt during the incident, police said. No one else was injured.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.