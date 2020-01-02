LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an argument over girls led to a shooting in Bloomington, Indiana.
According to a report by Fox 59, a teen was arrested and charged with attempted murder after the Wednesday night shooting.
According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers responded to the 3800 block of East Morningside Drive at about 11:40 p.m. after a 26-year-old man was shot in the parking lot.
Witnesses provided police with the name of the suspected shooter and a vehicle description. Officers stopped the vehicle at the corner of 17th Street and College Avenue in Bloomington. They took the 17-year-old suspect into custody and located the handgun.
Police said the shooting stemmed from previous incidents involving both individuals. The disputes involved girls, police said.
The teen suspect went to the address on Morningside Drive to confront the victim, police said, resulting in a confrontation that ended in gunfire. The victim was hit in the right arm and right side. He was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for treatment.
The 17-year-old suspect was taken to a juvenile detention center and charged with attempted murder. The shooting remains under investigation.
