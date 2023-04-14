LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police chase in southern Indiana ended with the suspect in jail and a deputy in the hospital.
The chase started Friday morning in Clark County.
At the time of this writing, officials have not said what prompted the pursuit, but it continued into Scott County, where the suspect was arrested and taken to the Clark County Jail.
A deputy with the Scott County Sheriff's Office crashed during the chase. That deputy was taken to University of Louisville Hospital as a precaution.
Authorities said he suffered minor injuries and is in good condition.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.