LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A serial armed robber, who once escaped from Metro Corrections in 2020, will now spend 20 years in federal prison.
Anthony Martinez, of Scottsburg, Indiana, robbed four banks in Louisville and a credit union in Madison, Indiana, from November 2015 through January 2020.
He pleaded guilty to the charges of robbing the credit union and use of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.
During the robberies, the 32-year-old showed a gun and threatened to shoot the employees if they didn't give him the money he demanded.
Then, after being arrested, Martinez escaped from Metro Corrections before being found a couple of weeks later. He stole more than $370,000 during the crime spree.
Martinez was originally scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 19, 2022 but it was rescheduled after officers saw Martinez trying to remove his handcuffs, which were tampered with by using a small piece of metal in the keyhole.
Related Stories:
- Metro Corrections inmate who escaped Louisville's Hall of Justice arrested in southern Indiana
- WANTED: Police in southern Indiana searching for escaped Louisville inmate Anthony Martinez
- Metro Corrections inmate makes daring escape from window at Louisville's Hall of Justice
- Indiana man charged with 4 bank robberies in Louisville
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.