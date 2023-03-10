LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman convicted of murder in the death of her boyfriend's daughter in 2021 has learned her sentence.
Sarah M. Bierly, 32, was sentenced Thursday to 45 years in prison, according to a news release. She will serve her sentence in the Indiana Department of Corrections with no time suspended.
Bierly is also required to register as a violent offender for the rest of her life.
The 2-year-old girl, referred to as "Baby M" in court documents, died after being rushed to St. Vincent's Hospital in Salem. An autopsy listed the official cause of death as homicide — multiple blunt force injuries.
Bierly had earlier entered a plea agreement.
"This case involved a completely innocent and defenseless toddler – a little girl who will never get to grow up because of the actions of her caregiver," Prosecutor Tara Coats Hunt said.
According to court documents, first responders arrived at the home on Poplar Street in Pekin on Sept. 14, 2021. That's where they found the 2-year-old unresponsive before taking her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The child had been placed at Bierly's residence a month earlier by the Department of Child Services to live on a trial basis with the child's father, Simon McDowell.
According court documents, a family member Bierly called for help placed the 911 call reporting the toddler in distress.
Bierly told investigators the girl was difficult to care for because she wouldn’t do as she was told, and her version of events changed during interviews with detectives.
Initially, she said the girl had hurt herself during a diaper change.
Bierly told investigators the child hit the side of her face on a plastic tote, and wouldn't go to bed after her diaper was changed. Bierly said she "back-handed" the toddler across the face after the girl scratched her in the face. She then said the little girl threw herself backward, striking the back of her head on the carpeted floor.
After the autopsy found the child died from multiple blunt force injuries, investigators interviewed Bierly again, and she said it started in the kitchen. She said she was holding the child up in front of her by her hips when the child scratched her in the face. That's when Bierly said she then forcefully threw the toddler onto the hard kitchen floor.
She said she performed CPR but chose not to call 911 because she was afraid her boyfriend would be mad at her. And she was worried it would further complicate their custodial situation with the child.
Anyone who suspects a child has been abused is required by law to report it. Child abuse reports can be made by calling 800-800-5556. Callers may remain anonymous.
Related Stories:
- Murder charge filed against southern Indiana woman in death of 2-year-old girl
- Southern Indiana woman arrested in death of boyfriend's 2-year-old daughter
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.