LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested following a deadly shooting on Sunday morning.
Police said LMPD Homicide Detectives arrested Mark Owen, 47, for the shooting on 7th St., near Algonquin Pkwy.
When officers arrived on scene, police say they found a man with a gunshot wound. EMS confirmed his death a few minutes later.
LMPD said Owen is charged with murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and tampering with evidence.
The arrest report said a surveillance video showed Owen shooting the victim.
Owen is scheduled in court on Monday.
