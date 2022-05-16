LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Wichita, Kansas, man is in custody after authorities said he shot another man at a Shelbyville hotel over the weekend.
According to court documents, the incident took place just after 9 a.m. Saturday at the Red Roof Inn on Howard Drive, just off of Taylorsville Road, in Shelby County.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Department, someone called 911 to report a shooting at the hotel. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering with a gunshot wound.
The man was taken via ambulance to University of Louisville Hospital. His condition is not known.
According to an arrest report, 23-year-old Jayson Combs, of Wichita, told deputies he got into a fight with the man, then pulled a gun and shot him.
Investigators were able to review surveillance footage of the incident, and it was apparent that the victim was unarmed, according to court documents.
The sheriff's office said Combs did not know the victim.
Combs was arrested by the Shelby County Sheriff's Department and charged with first-degree assault. He is currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.