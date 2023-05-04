LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 31-year-old man has been charged in connection with a double homicide near Old Louisville in December.
Police arrested arrested Kelen A. Slaughter on Thursday morning. He's facing two counts of murder after two men were shot in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:15 p.m. on December 5.
That's near the Clarion Pointe Hotel and Circle K gas station, just off Interstate 65 near East Gaulbert Avenue.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other man died at the hospital.
In addition to murder, Slaughter is charged with robbery, trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) complicity, trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl) complicity and trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified) complicity.
A booking photo for Slaughter was not immediately available.
