LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspended duPont Manual High School football coach accused of having sex with a minor pleaded not guilty to several charges on Monday.
Donnie Stoner, 39, is facing charges of rape, sodomy and sexual abuse. He was indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury on Aug. 3 on six counts of rape, six counts of sodomy and eight counts of sexual abuse.
The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said he engaged in "criminal sexual conduct" with a minor between May 30 and July 13 of this year.
Jefferson County Public Schools had reassigned Stoner to the Wilhoit Bus Compound prior to his arrest. He pleaded not guilty last week after turning himself in.
Stoner posted a $5,000 cash bond and is now on house arrest. His next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13.
