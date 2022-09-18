LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager was shot in the Klondike neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the 3200 block of Mid Dale Lane around 12:30 p.m. That's not far from Breckenridge Lane.
Police do not yet know where the shooting occurred, but said the teenage male, age unknown, "made his way to the address," according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
The teen was "alert and conscious" while being transported to the hospital, Ellis said. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
LMPD's Sixth Division is investigating the shooting.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.