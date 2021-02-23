LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities on Tuesday arrested three Kentuckians accused of participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in support of former President Donald Trump.
Lori Ann Vinson and Thomas Ray Vinson were arrested in Owensboro, Kentucky, on charges including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business, disruptive conduct in the Capitol buildings and parading, demonstrating or picketing the Capitol buildings, FBI Louisville said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.
Timothy Beam, a spokesman for the FBI in Louisville, told the Lexington Herald-Leader that Vinson is the same person who appeared in news reports shortly after the riot saying she had been fired. Vinson said she "would do it again tomorrow."
Vinson, of Morganfield, said she was fired from her nursing job at Ascension St. Vincent hospital in Evansville, Indiana, after posting on Facebook that she entered the Capitol during the riot.
Vinson told WFIE-TV at the time that she walked into the Capitol along with others who had stormed the building and while inside, she recorded videos with her cellphone. She said she did not take part in the violence.
"I participated in none of that. I would never participate in that," Vinson said.
Ascension St. Vincent said in a statement that it "cannot comment on specific employment matters."
Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, FBI Louisville said in a tweet it had also arrested Clayton Ray Mullins of Benton, Kentucky, in connection to the riot. Mullins faces charges of:
- Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers
- Obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder
- Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
- Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds
According to the FBI's tweet, Mullins remains in federal custody and is expected to have his first appearance in federal court on Wednesday.
The Vinsons and Mullins are three of several Kentuckians, as well as a University of Kentucky student, who have been charged in connection with the pro-Trump riot.
Damon Beckley was arrested Jan. 16 in Cub Run, Kentucky, just two days after he spoke with WDRB News about his experience inside the Capitol during the riot. Beckley identified himself in a now-viral interview outside the Capitol while an angry mob of Trump supporters continued to storm the building. Beckley was charged with unlawful entry of a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to FBI Louisville.
Robert Bauer was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a criminal complaint filed against him in federal court. Bauer told FBI investigators that, after he entered the Capitol, a police officer inside shook his hand and said, "It’s your house now," the criminal complaint says.
Chad Barrett Jones, from Cox Creek, Kentucky, was arrested Jan. 16 in Louisville. A criminal complaint filed against Jones in federal court says he faces charges of assault on a federal officer, certain acts during a civil disorder, destruction of government property over $1,000, obstruction of justice and unlawful entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. FBI investigators allege Jones used a flagpole to try to break through a door leading into a hallway that connects to the House of Representatives chambers during the riot.
Michael Sparks of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, was arrested Jan. 19 on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and obstructing law enforcement. Documents released by the FBI contain screenshots from videos showing a man they believe to be Sparks breaking a window at the Capitol and climbing inside.
Jordan Revlett was arrested Jan. 25 in Owensboro, Kentucky. Revlett is accused of unlawful entry on restricted grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to FBI Louisville. The FBI arrest warrant claims Revlett posted a 42-second Snapchat video that shows "a chaotic and noisy scene of a stream of people ascending the steps to an entrance of the Capitol building."
Dalton Ray Crase and Troy Dylan Williams were arrested Feb. 1 by the FBI in Lexington. The two men face charges of aiding and abetting, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court.
Peter Schwartz was arrested in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, in early February on accusations he sprayed mace at police officer during the riot. Investigators said Schwartz was later spotted in a video "carrying a wooden baton in the midst of the large crowd of rioters" near a tunnel that leads into the Capitol.
