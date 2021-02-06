LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal authorities on Thursday arrested a man from Kentucky in Pennsylvania on accusations he sprayed mace at police officers during the deadly riot Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.
Peter Schwartz was apprehended in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, according to a tweet from FBI Louisville. A criminal complaint filed against Schwartz in federal court says he is charged with forcibly assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees, two counts of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Court documents did not include an age for Schwartz or say why he was in Uniontown when he was taken into custody. The arrest affidavit says a tipster contacted the FBI to identify Schwartz from wanted posters, saying Schwartz was supposed to be living in a rehabilitation center in Owensboro, Kentucky, because of a conditional release from prison based on coronavirus concerns.
Schwartz is accused of spraying orange-colored mace at at least two officers while gaining entry to the Capitol during the riot in support of former President Donald Trump, according to the criminal complaint. Investigators say the alleged incident was captured in video of the riot from Action 8 News.
In the video, investigators observed a man, later identified as Schwartz, wearing a "distinctive yellow-and-blue checked shirt or jacket." A little more than 48 minutes into the video, the man accepts "a black canister containing an unknown substance from another protester," the complaint says.
Less than a minute later, the video shows "an arm clad in the same distinctive yellow-and-blue check material" spraying the alleged mace toward a group of officers.
"The orange substance lands near the face of an unidentified officer, causing him to turn his face away and step backwards," the complaint says. "The officer appears to try to avoid inhaling the orange substance."
Investigators say Schwartz was later spotted in the video "carrying a wooden baton in the midst of the large crowd of rioters" near a tunnel that leads into the Capitol.
No attorney information for Schwartz was listed in court documents. He is scheduled to appear in court next week.
Schwartz is one of eight Kentuckians, as well as a University of Kentucky student, who have been charged in connection with the pro-Trump riot.
Damon Beckley was arrested Jan. 16 in Cub Run, Kentucky, just two days after he spoke with WDRB News about his experience inside the Capitol during the riot. Beckley identified himself in a now-viral interview outside the Capitol while an angry mob of Trump supporters continued to storm the building. Beckley was charged with unlawful entry of a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to FBI Louisville.
Robert Bauer was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a criminal complaint filed against him in federal court. Bauer told FBI investigators that, after he entered the Capitol, a police officer inside shook his hand and said, "It’s your house now," the criminal complaint says.
Chad Barrett Jones, from Cox Creek, Kentucky, was arrested Jan. 16 in Louisville. A criminal complaint filed against Jones in federal court says he faces charges of assault on a federal officer, certain acts during a civil disorder, destruction of government property over $1,000, obstruction of justice and unlawful entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. FBI investigators allege Jones used a flagpole to try to break through a door leading into a hallway that connects to the House of Representatives chambers during the riot.
Michael Sparks of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, was arrested Jan. 19 on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and obstructing law enforcement. Documents released by the FBI contain screenshots from videos showing a man they believe to be Sparks breaking a window at the Capitol and climbing inside.
Jordan Revlett was arrested Jan. 25 in Owensboro, Kentucky. Revlett is accused of unlawful entry on restricted grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to FBI Louisville. The FBI arrest warrant claims Revlett posted a 42-second Snapchat video that shows "a chaotic and noisy scene of a stream of people ascending the steps to an entrance of the Capitol building."
Dalton Ray Crase and Troy Dylan Williams were arrested Feb. 1 by the FBI in Lexington. The two men face charges of aiding and abetting, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.